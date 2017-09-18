Soccer

Romelu Lukaku Claims Gestures Towards Everton Fans Were 'Just Banter' After Distasteful Celebration

38 minutes ago

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed that his celebration after scoring against former team Everton was simply 'banter.'

Celebrating against a former club is often seen as disrespectful to that side, and is often frowned upon within football; but that wasn't to stop United's number nine when he finally broke through after a frustrating 80 minutes for the Old Trafford outfit.

Having shushed the visiting fans after assisting Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal and cupping his ear towards them when he scored for himself, his antics haven't gone down too well with his former employers; but Lukaku shows no remorse for celebrating with his new side:

"It's another goal, really, but I'm happy with the win and staying near the top of the league." The Belgian told Sky Sports.

"It's just a bit of banter, with the free-kick I missed, they booed me. It's just football. "

With the score being stuck at 1-0 to the home side for the majority of the match, Lukaku and Co eventually managed to open up the Toffees' defence and snag three goals in the space of ten minutes - and the 24-year-old's patience finally prevailed:

"Years after years I know I have to stay patient, keep planning and believing the ball will fall my way, keeping the same focus. And luckily it did fall my way.

"We could have scored more I think in the first half. We weren't clinical enough, but then Everton created a lot of problems in midfield.

"Second half Everton had a lot of control, but in the end with the quality we had we made the difference.

"We don't really look at the opponents, we just try to look at ourselves. We just try to improve game after game."

