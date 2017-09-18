Soccer

Ronald Koeman Insists Everton 'Need Time' as Dutchman Hits Back at 'Unrealistic' Mourinho Comments

an hour ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has taken a disliking to comments made by Manchester United boss José Mourinho. The Portuguese manager, prior to United's 4-0 hammering of Everton, said: "We're up against a team that has spent over £140m in the summer... that wants to at least secure a top-four position."

An unhappy Koeman hit back at Mourinho, claiming that the United boss had unrealistic expectations of Everton's immediate success. 

"Be realistic," Koeman said. "We need time. That's difficult in football."

United joined their Manchester rivals City at the top of the Premier League table after a 4-0 victory at home to Everton, an early thunderbolt from right-back Antonio Valencia getting United off to the perfect start.

Everton thought they'd found a way back into the game after a Tom Davies header, which was initially saved by David de Gea, was bundled into the back of the Spaniard's net. However, celebrations were short-lived for the Toffee's as Davies had strayed into an offside position and the goal was ruled out.

Juan Mata hit the woodwork in the second half as United looked to become frustrated at not putting the game to bed. However, three goals in the space of nine minutes quenched any concerns as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty ended any hopes of a late comeback for Everton.

