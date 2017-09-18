Soccer

Rooney Handed 2-Year Driving Ban & 100 Hours Unpaid Work After Pleading Guilty to Drink Driving

an hour ago

Everton's Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol after being stopped by police and arrested in the early hours of September 1. He has received a two-year driving ban as a result.

The news burst onto the scene following on from the chaos of deadline day. Wayne Rooney, national footballing treasure, caught drink-driving in a black Volkswagen Beetle that belonged to a woman he had met in a bar that night. It wasn't pretty reading on the Friday, and now the 31-year-old has admitted guilt to the charges he faces.

According to Sky Sports, Rooney appeared in Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning to admit to his crime and has now been handed a two-year driving ban on top of 12 months of community service - and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The striker was arrested whilst making his way down Altrincham Road in Cheshire when he was picked up, and released on bail later that day.

After news arrived of the owner of the VW Beetle, Laura Simpson, being in Rooney's company that night, his wife Coleen publicly stated that the couple were expecting their fourth child - spelling more controversy for the former Manchester United man.

