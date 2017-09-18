Soccer

Swansea Star Convinced Jordan Amavi to Ditch Aston Villa in Favour of Marseille

an hour ago

Despite staying at Aston Villa after their relegation from the Premier League, 23-year-old left-back Jordan Amavi was eager to leave Villa Park this summer. After seeing a move to Sevilla breakdown, Amavi was able to secure a loan move to Olympique Marseille for a fee of just €2m.

Before completing his move to the Orange Vélodrome, Amavi sought advice from ex-Villa teammate Jordan Ayew about his future. The Swansea striker revealed what he told the former French U21 international when speaking to SFR Sport (via talkSPORT):

"Amavi had told me about the options that he had," Ayew said. "I told him to sign for Marseille. I was happy for him because he is someone who deserves a good club because he is a very good player."

Ayew joined Aston Villa in 2015 for €12m after an impressive spell with FC Lorient. The Marseille-born, Ghanaian international featured 58 times for Villa before leaving for South Wales in the winter transfer window of 2017.

Aston Villa are, just like last season, having an underwhelming season in the Championship. Currently sat in 13th place, Amavi's decision to leave Villa Park appears to have worked out for him. 

Despite a recent 6-1 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco, Marseille have regained their form and look set to challenge for a Europa League spot in Ligue 1 this season.

