Soccer

VIDEO: Mario Balotelli's Emphatic Finish to Give Nice Victory Against Rennes

28 minutes ago

Mario Balotelli at his best was a rare sight in the Premier League, but when it happened, it was usually spectacular.

Ligue 1 side Nice have managed to coax some consistency out of the temperamental forward, and his talent was very much on show during Sunday's 1-0 victory against Rennes.

Played through down the right-hand side, the Italy international took the ball into the box and drilled an emphatic, powerful shot in at the near post, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

It was his third league goal of the season, and helped Nice climb to eighth in the fledgling table.

Another goal capped off an excellent week for the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker, who bagged a brace against Monaco in Nice's last Ligue 1 outing and also scored in the midweek Europa League win at Zulte-Waregem.

Balotelli appears to be on his way to another impressive season in France, having scored 17 goals in 28 appearances in his debut Ligue 1 campaign.

He has often been criticised for his attitude, but it looks to have been rectified to an extent by coach Lucien Favre.

Balotelli was pictured watching footage of his side's victory at Zulte on the plane home last week, clearly looking to work on his weaknesses and improve his game.

