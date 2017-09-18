Wayne Rooney had made a very decent start on his return to Everton following 13 hugely successful years at Man Utd; the goals were flowing (kinda) and he was perhaps the Toffees' only real bright spot in what has been a tough start to the season for Ronald Koeman's side.

And then Rooney got caught drink driving while in the company of a woman he had met at a bar only a short time earlier. Cue the inevitable media frenzy.

Amid various other revelations that have filtered through since the incident, Daniel Taylor, chief football writer for the Guardian/Observer has recently revealed, via Twitter, that Rooney was three times over the legal limit when caught:

Breathalyser showed Rooney's alcohol reading was 104. Legal limit is 35. — Daniel Taylor (@DTguardian) September 18, 2017

The fallout from all this is Man Utd and England's record goal scorer has subsequently been handed a 2-year driving ban and 100 hours unpaid work.

After issuing a public apology, Rooney - not to mention his family and everyone concerned with Everton Football Club one presumes - will just want to put the sorry mess behind them and move on.

'Moving on' in the short term - at least in footballing terms - means Everton vs Sunderland at Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Koeman will surely hope the competition can provide his team some respite from their league woes, which most recently saw them lose 4-0 to Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday.