Soccer

Wayne Rooney Issues Public Apology After Accepting Drunk Driving Charge at Court

0:39 | Soccer
England Captain Wayne Rooney Retires From International Competition
Monday September 18th, 2017

Everton forward and former England captain Wayne Rooney has issued a public statement of apology after a court hearing in which he formally admitted to a drink driving charge.

Having been stopped by police earlier this month and being found to be almost three times the legal alcohol limit, Rooney was banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hour of unpaid community service after appearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

He later issued a statement via his personal website.

"Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgiveable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong," the 31-year-old said.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

Less than 24 hours earlier, Rooney had been unable to prevent his Everton losing 4-0 at the hands of former club Manchester United on his first appearance back at Old Trafford.

