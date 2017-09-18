West Ham Manager Slaven Bilic Says Andy Carroll Needs Time to Get Back to His Best

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic believes that Andy Carroll's goal threat can only grow as he continues his latest comeback from injury.

Carroll led West Ham's attack in Saturday's 0-0 draw at West Brom with the former Newcastle & Liverpool man also successfully coming through 80 minutes in the Hammers' 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Speaking to whufc.com, Bilic said: "Andy is always a threat and he was good in the air and also with stopping the balls and laying it off to the flanks."

"It is very important for him to get the games under his belt. He looks good now, touch wood. This was his second game and he looks fit and he looks competitive and the quality will come through the games."

Carroll was replaced by Diafra Sakho with eight minutes remaining and appeared to be unhappy to leave the field with the game still level at 0-0.

His manager said: "He looked unhappy [to come off] but we have quality players on the bench and we changed the whole three up front because, as I said, we had Ayew, Arnautovic and Sakho, and I was very happy with the way they kept the shape, defended and pressed."

Carroll has scored 30 goals in 111 appearances since he arrived in East London in 2012 and Hammers fans will be hoping for an injury free season.

Having lost their opening three games away from home, West Ham picked up their first win of the season against Huddersfield before a point at the Hawthorns.

They now have back to back home games against Tottenham and Swansea.