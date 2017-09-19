Soccer

Ander Herrera Reveals What Man Utd Must Do to Keep David De Gea Out of Real Madrid's Clutches

35 minutes ago

Manchester United need to keep picking up silverware if they want to keep hold of David De Gea, according to Ander Herrera.

The Spain international was quoted by ESPN as he explained how the Red Devils can go about retaining the signature of his compatriot this season and beyond.

De Gea has consistently been linked with a switch back to his homeland with Real Madrid and was virtually on the cusp of moving to Santiago Bernabeu in 2015 before that transfer collapsed.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Herrera, who has played alongside the goalkeeper over the past three seasons, now wants the current Premier League leaders to fill their trophy cabinet again to stop the 26-year-old from leaving.

He stated: "I can see him staying here for more years, but we need to win titles to keep him with us. That is what we did last season.

"David is really happy at the moment because we are fighting for everything. We won three titles last season, and the FA Cup the year before, and that is what he wants.

"Real Madrid are going to talk about it every summer because he is the best keeper in the world. But we don’t think we are far from Real Madrid — we won three titles last season, the only English team to do it.

"We are going to enjoy having him here and try to keep him at the club for as long as possible."

Herrera also offered a sound reasoning as to why he considers De Gea to be the best shot stopper in world football at the present time.

He added: "For me, he is the No. 1. I respect all the keepers like Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Buffon and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but David right now is the No. 1 in the world.

"He is very calm, and that is the thing that always surprises me the most about him. He has that quality. It comes from God. He makes a difference.

"It makes a difference when you have a keeper who wins you points. He is one of the few keepers who can give you points."

