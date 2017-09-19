Soccer

Arsene Wenger: Danny Welbeck Will Miss at Least 3 Weeks With Groin Injury

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
2 hours ago

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck will be out of action for at least three weeks following a groin injury that he sustained against Chelsea on Sunday.

The England striker played 73 minutes of the Gunners' 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, but will now be out of action until after the international break.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday, via BBC Sport, Arsene Wenger said: "We don't know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break."

It's a blow for Welbeck, who has been in good form so far this season with three goals in five games. Further to his absence from club football, the 26-year-old will likely miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Welbeck has suffered a number of injury setbacks since his £16m move to Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014. The striker has missed 79 games through six separate games in his spell in north London so far.

The injury will hasten Wenger's will to re-integrate Alexis Sanchez into his side as a regular starter, following his benching against Chelsea, and will hope that the Chilean can overcome his disappointment after missing out on a move to Manchester City.

Welbeck, who has had success playing in a deeper role this season, will hope to be back for Arsenal's trip to Watford on October 14th, which will follow a run of three home games against Doncaster, Brighton and West Brom and an away tie against BATE Borisov in the Europa League. 

