Soccer

Aston Villa Star Gives Fans Something to Cheer About as He Prepares to Return From Injury

an hour ago

England U21 and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish posted on his Twitter that fans should expect to see him back on the field 'very soon.' This comes after he was substituted during Villa's pre-season game against Watford back in July after just 25 minutes.

After further tests it was clear he would be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as he was said to have suffered bleeding to the kidney which required an immediate operation.

Manager Steve Bruce had prepared for the worst, describing the injury to Grealish as a 'massive blow' to the club, just days before the season was due to begin. 

However, after this uplifting tweet from the young midfielder, it seems Bruce will have his main man back sooner than expected. 

Harry Trump/GettyImages

In an interview after the game, he said: "My system in pre-season was geared around Grealish and how to get the best out of him." 


Both the manager and the fans alike will be encouraged by the positive news on his recovery. Grealish scored five goals in 33 appearances last season, and after their slow start to this campaign, this will come as a sign of good fortune for the Villa fans


The club currently sits in 13th place after eight games.

