Bologna 1-1 Inter: Brave Bologna Stop Inter's 100% Start to the Season at Renato Dall'Ara

Bologna became the first Serie A side to take a point off Inter Milan this campaign following Mauro Icardi's controversial penalty cancelling out Simone Verdi's wonder strike.

Bologna put in a sensational first-half performances and could easily have gone into the break with a lead greater than 1-0. Simone Verdi could of had a hat-trick in the opening half an hour, the former AC Milan man was kept off the scoresheet from close range by Inter Milan keeper Samir Handanović just before the 10 minute mark.

‼️ | 32' BUT NOT THIS TIME!!!! VERDI VERDI VERDI!!!



Simone opens the scoring with with a wonder strike!#BFCInter 1-0 pic.twitter.com/B0x5ZsRsWB — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) September 19, 2017

Verdi then had two chances in two minutes, following a well struck effort going just over the bar, the Italian forward directed the ball just past the post in the 17th minute as Bologna continued to put Inter under pressure.

However, Simone Verdi and Bologna got their reward in the 32nd minute as Rossoblu's talisman struck an unstoppable shot from distance to give the home side a deserved lead.

77' NO MISTAKE FROM THE SPOT!! WE ARE LEVEL!! KEEP GOING NOW!! #BolognaInter 1-1 pic.twitter.com/qMxwgWmbCm — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) September 19, 2017

With just 15 minutes remaining Nerazzurri were awarded a controversial penalty due to an accidental trip on Italy international Eder, following the Referee going to the Video Assistant Referee the Penalty was awarded to Inter.

Mauro Icardi smashed the spot-kick past a helpless Antonio Mirante to set up a tense finally at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Inter's equaliser was Icardi's 6th Serie A goal from just four matches this campaign.

Despite huge pressure from the away side, Bologna withstood a late onslaught on their goal to secure a well earned point whilst also stopping Internazionale's 100% start to the season.

