Bonucci's Wife Dismisses 'Max Allegri Feud' as the Reason for Husband's Shock Move to Milan

Leonardo Bonucci did not leave Juventus because of Massimiliano Allegri, according to the player's wife, despite claims the pair had a bust-up.

The 30-year-old's summer move to AC Milan for €42m was eyebrow-raising to say the least, and many believe it was the deal of the window given his status as one of the best centre-halves in the world.

He left the Bianconeri after six domestic league titles with the club, and reports had claimed that the defender had had a falling out with Allegri which forced the move, but Martina Maccari has denied the validity of those reports.

Speaking to Rai Radio 1, as quoted by Goal, she said: "His decision wasn't due to an argument with Max Allegri. In a professional setting, I think balance between all parties is fundamental.

"Leonardo chose to leave because of the vicissitudes within the environment, but now he's calm and giving his all for this new adventure.

"I won't hide it, I'm not used to it yet and maybe he isn't either. He chose to come to Milan completely autonomously though, I just stood by him as a good wife has to do."

Bonucci has enjoyed a decent start to life at his new club - Milan have won three out of their first four games in Serie A and sit fifth in the table, just three behind Napoli, Juventus, and rivals Inter.

