Carabao Cup Roundup: Leicester, Spurs, West Ham & Bristol City All Progress to Round Four

It was a frustrating night for Liverpool on Tuesday as they fell short against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, losing 2-0 despite showing a long spell of dominance throughout the first half. Throughout the first 45 minutes few would've expected the hosts to show such an impressive resurgence in the second half.

The Foxes opened their account through substitute, Shinji Okazaki with a deflected effort off Andrew Robertson. The Reds were visibly rattled by falling behind and Leicester made their superiority count with a wonder strike from Algerian striker, Islam Slimani to see the hosts claim an impressive 2-0 win.

SLIMANIIIIIIIIIII! IT'S 2-0!



Slimani bursts through the middle and curls into the top corner to score a beauty!#LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/U9vWQzOZwJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 19, 2017

There were few goals to be had in the opening 45 minutes of the League Cup third round with eight of the 11 games remaining goalless at the break. It was the clash between West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers that was the highest scoring affair at the halfway point - with the Hammers leading by two goals, thanks to Angelo Ogbonna and Diafra Sakho.

West Ham further exercised their dominance in the second period with Arthur Masuaku netting deep into injury time to compound the Trotters misery, seeing the hosts ease their way to a 3-0 victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Bakary Sako opened the scoring for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as they hosted Huddersfield Town for the second time this season. Despite their poor form in the league, Palace were able to notch a crucial 1-0 win in Roy Hodgson's second game in charge - with one massive plus being a return for Pape Souare following a car crash last year.

The big shock of the evening came as Championship side Bristol City eliminating Premier League opposition, Stoke City, thanks to two second half goals from Famara Diedhiou and Matt Taylor. Following a double in the space of 10 minutes, The Robins overcame the odds to knock out Stoke and progress to the fourth round.

Tottenham Hotspur had little to complain about with a goal from Dele Alli just after the hour mark helping them overcome Barnsley with a 1-0 win.

Swansea City eased their way to a 2-0 victory against Reading with goals from Alfie Mawson and Jordan Ayew. At the end of the 90 minutes at the Madejski Stadium, the scoreline reflected the Swans superiority over their opposition

At Villa Park, Middlesbrough overcame five-time champions Aston Villa 2-0 with a brace from Patrick Bamford seeing Boro ease their way past Villa who were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Tommy Elphick.

There were three games that ended even, seeing the games progress into extra time with the most dramatic of the three being Burnley's clash against Leeds United with four goals in the last 15 minutes of the game seeing a last gasp tug-of-war end 2-2.

Elsewhere, Wolves drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers and Bournemouth tied 0-0 with Brighton and Hove Albion with each of the three results set to be decided in extra time, if not penalties.