Daley Blind Welcomes Strong Competition in Man Utd Squad After Flying Start to Season

Manchester United defender Daley Blind continues to welcome the competition for places at Old Trafford this season, with the Dutchman himself now competing with three other players for the starting left-back spot in the team.

Blind has been manager Jose Mourinho's most frequently used left-back so far this season, but Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young have also played in the role. Luke Shaw is also no longer considered 'injured' and is another option.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

But despite his place coming under threat - he was left out of the matchday squad altogether during the 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday - Blind is focusing on the positives of the situation, especially when looking at the healthy competition pushing every single player.

"I think, if you have a big squad, the competition is high in the training sessions," he told ManUtd.com ahead of this week's Carabao Cup tie against Burton Albion.

"It makes you better as a player and also as a team, and it shows the strength of the competition if someone comes in and they're ready. I think it's very good."

United have yet to concede a goal in the Premier League when Blind has been playing so far this season and are sitting joint top of the table with Manchester City after a strong start overall.

"I think we're feeling good as a team. I think we show it on the pitch, how eager we are to win, how bad we want it and how we want to work for each other," the former Ajax man explained.

"That's the most important thing, but we still have to keep our feet on the ground.

"We have to work hard every day to get where we want. That starts in the training sessions and we have to show it on the pitch in every game."