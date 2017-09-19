Soccer

Eden Hazard Set to Start Against Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup as Conte Rotates Chelsea Squad

an hour ago

Eden Hazard is set to receive his first start of the season on Wednesday after missing Chelsea's first three league games through injury, as reported by The Independent.

The Belgian has only made cameo appearances in Chelsea's last three games against Leicester, FC Qarabag and Arsenal after breaking his ankle on international duty with Belgium.

However, with the Belgian approaching full fitness, Antonio Conte may use the Blues' Carabao cup clash with Nottingham Forest to rotate his squad as the fixture list begins to mount.

Speaking to the press at Chelsea's Cobham training complex on Tuesday, Conte said; '“I think for Eden now is the right moment to start the game, and to try and play the whole game.

“I hope to be with him at the final step with the injury. I think we managed very well his situation.”

The combustive Italian was quick to stress that the club will continue to be careful with their star player; “In my career, I was injured a lot of times,” he said.

“Also I have a bit of experience about this situation. With him, we're managing the situation very well. Now he's ready to start the game.”

