FIFA 18 to Include 'eSports' for the First Time in the Game's History Ahead of Next Friday's Release

FIFA 18 will include eSports for the first time in its history. The new game is to be released worldwide in just 10 days' time and fans have been counting down the days in anticipation.

All the main features of the game will return, but EA have decided to release information about something new coming to Ultimate Team.

We have a crazy news to share guys, we're in the game! 💪

Our jersey will be featured as a special #FIFA18 item 😱

RT for a chance to win it 🍀 pic.twitter.com/D6kDExdpgm — Team Vitality (@Team_Vitality) September 15, 2017

Players will now be able to purchase eSports kits for their teams, such as Team Vitality, Team Liquid, Hashtag United and Fnatic’s partnership with Roma, as reported by the Sun.

Hashtag United will be known to a large section of people - it was founded by famous YouTuber Spencer Owen, who uploads highlights of their matches through the video-sharing site.

We're very happy to announce that this year's #ASRoma eSports kits will be available on @EASPORTSFIFA Ultimate Team! 🎉🔶🔴 #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/cIX77eDDcT — AS Roma eSports (@RomaeSports) September 15, 2017

Players may also be able to get their hands on a rather cool-looking special edition eSports Roma shirt, brought about by Fnatic.

People that pre-order FIFA 18 can also expect to receive eight free kits inspired by various music artists when they hop onto Ultimate Team.

The hype is real for the new game this year, which supposedly features impressive levels of player personality, crisper graphics and greater variance in team tactics.

