Soccer

FIFA 18 to Include 'eSports' for the First Time in the Game's History Ahead of Next Friday's Release

an hour ago

FIFA 18 will include eSports for the first time in its history. The new game is to be released worldwide in just 10 days' time and fans have been counting down the days in anticipation.

All the main features of the game will return, but EA have decided to release information about something new coming to Ultimate Team.

Players will now be able to purchase eSports kits for their teams, such as Team Vitality, Team Liquid, Hashtag United and Fnatic’s partnership with Roma, as reported by the Sun.

Hashtag United will be known to a large section of people - it was founded by famous YouTuber Spencer Owen, who uploads highlights of their matches through the video-sharing site.

Players may also be able to get their hands on a rather cool-looking special edition eSports Roma shirt, brought about by Fnatic.

People that pre-order FIFA 18 can also expect to receive eight free kits inspired by various music artists when they hop onto Ultimate Team.

The hype is real for the new game this year, which supposedly features impressive levels of player personality, crisper graphics and greater variance in team tactics.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters