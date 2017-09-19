In-Form Man City Striker Revealed to Be Leading the Way in Impressive Statistic Chart

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a dream start to life as a Manchester City player since joining the club in January.

Any concerns that fans may have had about him settling in to Premier League life from Palmeiras were quickly eradicated, as Jesus' energetic displays have yielded goals and assists aplenty.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Last season he hit seven league goals in just 10 games despite injuring his metatarsal against Bournemouth, and this season he has flown out of the traps with four in the league and another against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

It seems that with every match Jesus is involved in one way or another, and such has been his prolificacy in front of goal in such a short space of time, he now finds himself top in the Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio charts.

Gabriel Jesus now has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history (minimum 10 goals), ahead of Sergio Agüero. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/QScm3H4YKC — City Watch (@City_Watch) September 18, 2017

He leads the way with a goal every 89 minutes, with teammate Sergio Aguero second with one every 108, Kelechi Iheanacho third with 114 and Harry Kane fourth with 120.

Jesus has enjoyed a remarkable start, but will do well to keep up the same rate as the season progresses, especially with City competing on four fronts and fatigue bound to play a part.

Pep Guardiola's side currenty sit top of the Premier League by virtue of being first alphabetically over neighbours Manchester United, who have identical stats after five matches.

