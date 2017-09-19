Soccer

Former Crystal Palace Boss Praises Pape Souare as Player Completes Recovery After Car Crash

an hour ago

Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has praised the mental strength and resilience of Pape Souare after his successful recovery from a car crash in September.

Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare was facing the reality of never being able to walk again when he was involved in a brutal car crash at the start of last season.

The Senegal international reportedly couldn’t not feel his legs following the accident, but is set to return to the Crystal Palace first-team for Tuesday’s clash against Huddersfield after a year of regaining mobility and fitness.

The former Lille and Diambars full-back broke his hip as well as his jaw after his car smashed through the central reservation of M4 motorway, after colliding with another car.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Pardew was glowing in his praise for the 27-year-old. He said: “He has trauma with his own body but also his dad died. That was going on at the same time.

“But he had good people round him, good family. And we made a conscious effort to support him as much as we could. He has battled through.

“The type of injury he had is not really an injury that footballers get. The thigh bone is a very unusual bone to break so he was in uncharted territory."

Patrik Lundin/GettyImages

Addressing his swift recovery Pardew lauded Pape’s mental strength to fight against his horrific injuries.

“For him to play a first-team game he has done brilliantly, because there was a doubt whether he would get back to that level.

“And we love him. He is such a character who is really well liked at the club.”

