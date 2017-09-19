Kolo Toure Talks All Things Arsenal Including Key to Success and Partnership With Sol Campbell

Recently retired two-time invincible Kolo Toure has lifted the lid on his success as a footballer and the superb partnership he formed with Sol Campbell in the memorable 2003-2004 season.





Toure joined Arsenal from Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas in February 2002, and made 326 appearances for the Gunners before his move to Manchester City in 2009.





Speaking to Arsenal.com, the Ivorian explained he owes a lot to the likes of Sol Campbell and Martin Keown as well as the rest of the Arsenal squad for his success, saying: "I was really lucky, I never saw any negativity and it was always positive. Straight away that helped me and it was amazing for me.

"You think with players with big egos if you make a bad pass they kill you straight away, but instead they helped you and gave you advice if you make a mistake. That was really important for me and that's what i'm doing now if young players come in, I try to help them."

The Celtic Under 23 assistant manager went on to praise the impact that Campbell and Keown had on his transformation to a central defender in "The Invincibles" season as he was originally signed as a central defensive midfielder or right back.

"It was a special experience, I was around experienced players and was one of the younger players with Ashley Cole. To be able to be around those guys, they support you, the good thing for me is that I was able to listen to them (Campbell and Keown).

"Martin didn't play a lot, I was taking his position but he was always supporting me, giving advice. Sol is a fantastic guy, really strong in the air and for me just to be focused and having him around. The pair of them were great to have around."

Toure retired this summer after completing his second invincible season with Celtic, winning the domestic treble along the way. Before beginning his coaching career in two roles with the Ivory Coast Olympic team and Celtic Under 23 side.