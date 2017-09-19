Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Leicester City will host Liverpool in a Carabao Cup game on Tuesday.

After five matches in Premier League play, Liverpool has eight points, a fairly slow start for a team that has title hopes. Leicester City has been poor, only earning four points in five matches. Liverpool enters this match after drawing 1–1 with Burnely on Saturday at Anfield, while Leicester City most recently drew Huddersfield 1–1 away on Saturday.

Liverpool has won eight League Cups, more than any other club. The Reds most recently won the title in 2012.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN 3