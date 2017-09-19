Leicester Continue to Scout Benfica Though Have So Far Failed to Identify Clear Transfer Targer

Leicester City will continue to monitor Portuguese side Benfica after sending more scouts out to watch their 2-1 league defeat to Boavista.

This comes less than a week after the Foxes sent scouts out to Portugal to watch Benfica during their Champions League tie against CSKA Moscow, and according to Sport Witness, Leicester continue to monitor the Portuguese side.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

After winning four consecutive league titles, Benfica have struggled so far this season, and currently sit fourth in the table after six games.

So what did the Leicester scouts see on their travels? Brazilian striker Jonas scored once again during Benfica's 2-1 defeat, and has now scored seven goals in six league appearances this season. However, being 33 years of age, many potential suitors have been put-off as he continues to be an unlikely signing for any Premier League club.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Both defender Luisão and winger Andrija Zivkovic had good games, however failed to make a real impact. In terms of the opposition, several players were praised by the local media, with those in the attacking areas getting most of the attention. None more so than Renato Santos, who scored the equaliser for Boavista.

The Foxes weren't linked with any Benfica players during the summer transfer window, however in the summer of 2016 were interested in signing Gabriel Barbosa - who at the time was playing for Brazilian side Santos.

He ended up moving to Inter and spent a season at San Siro as Leicester's interest seemed to diminish. He has now joined Benfica on-loan for a season with an option for the Portuguese side to buy him upon the expiry of the loan deal, therefore the Foxes may be monitoring his progress in Portugal in preparation for a potential future bid.





The Foxes have struggled so far this season, winning one of their first five games so far this season. Things don't get much easier for them as they host Liverpool on Saturday as they look to kick-start their Premier League campaign.