Watch: Lionel Messi In Video-Game Mode, Scores Four Goals vs. Eibar

Real Madrid Quietly Changes Course
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Lionel Messi recorded four goals to give Barcelona a 6–1 win over Eibar in Tuesday's La Liga clash at Camp Nou.

Messi now has nine goals in five league games. With his goals on Tuesday, he has now scored in all six of his appearances against Eibar. Paulinho and Denis Suarez scored Barcelona's other goals, in the club's first game since summer signing Ousmane Dembele was ruled out until the new year after undergoing hamstring surgery. 

Messi's first goal of the night at the 21-minute mark off a penalty kick, with the foul drawn by Nelson Semedo.

The Argentina star found the net for a second time in the 60th minute as he maneuvered his way past a few Eibar defenders on the edge of the pitch.

Messi's completed his hat trick in the 63rd minute off a pass from Paulinho.

He wasn't done for the night, capping it with his fourth, and marking his first four-goal game since Jan. 27, 2013 against Osasuna.

With the victory, Barcelona improved to 5–0 to start the La Liga campaign. The club has scored 17 goals and conceded two all season.

