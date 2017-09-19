Lionel Messi recorded four goals to give Barcelona a 6–1 win over Eibar in Tuesday's La Liga clash at Camp Nou.

Messi now has nine goals in five league games. With his goals on Tuesday, he has now scored in all six of his appearances against Eibar. Paulinho and Denis Suarez scored Barcelona's other goals, in the club's first game since summer signing Ousmane Dembele was ruled out until the new year after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Messi's first goal of the night at the 21-minute mark off a penalty kick, with the foul drawn by Nelson Semedo.

GOOOAAAAL: Semedo is brought down in the box, and @TeamMessi takes care of the rest! #BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/g0j44AOZed — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

The Argentina star found the net for a second time in the 60th minute as he maneuvered his way past a few Eibar defenders on the edge of the pitch.

GOAL: "Leo Messi holds himself up better than a pole dancer." - @RayHudson #BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/YcU4p0YPGV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

Messi's completed his hat trick in the 63rd minute off a pass from Paulinho.

GOAL: 5️⃣ @FCBarcelona display an utter disregard for chill, and Leo Messi has his hat-trick! 🚫❄️🎩#BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/5H3DBBPqt5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

He wasn't done for the night, capping it with his fourth, and marking his first four-goal game since Jan. 27, 2013 against Osasuna.

GOAL: Why stop at 3 when you can have 4️⃣?! A hat-trick wasn't enough for Leo Messi. #BarcaEibar pic.twitter.com/BMrymIRP3u — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2017

With the victory, Barcelona improved to 5–0 to start the La Liga campaign. The club has scored 17 goals and conceded two all season.