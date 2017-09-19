​Milan Set to Swoop for Sought-After Serie A Wonderkid Targeted by Premier League Duo

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to gazump Arsenal and Everton for the signature of Udinese wonderkid Jakub Jankto, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The midfielder is highly regarded in Italy and has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Everton and Arsenal believed to be keen on the Czech Republic international.

AC Milan join Arsenal in the race for Jakub Jankto – Daily Cannon (satire) (blog) https://t.co/2K49ASCNqu pic.twitter.com/sAzvybZFv7 — Milan Informer (@milaninformer) September 18, 2017

The 21-year-old has hit the ground running this season, bagging two goals and one assists in just five appearances so far.

The Udinese youth graduate scored five goals and supplied four assists in all competitions for Bianconeri Friuliani last season and looks set to easily surpass that total this season.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

However, though Arsenal and Everton are both still monitoring the youngster, AC Milan look favourites to sign the youngster after spending over £175m squad building this summer.

Udinese are reportedly reluctant to unsettle the squad by selling one of their most promising prospects in January, but may receive an offer they can't refuse if the wealthy Chinese-owned giants' current transfer policy continues.