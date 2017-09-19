Newcastle Star Praises Benitez & Reveals What Advice the Spanish Coach Has Been Giving Him

Newcastle United have enjoyed a strong return to the Premier League so far, and currently sit in 4th place behind Chelsea.

After making his loan spell from Chelsea a permanent deal in the summer, Christian Atsu has become an integral part of Newcastle's side this season, having featured in every game and started four out of five this time out.

After four years playing in England, Atsu finally opened his account in the 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Another important win and happy to score my first premier League goal #GodWin #GodIsTheReason 🙏🏿 https://t.co/R5C97NEAdb — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) September 16, 2017

His new-found form, according to the man himself, is down to Rafa Benitez's ability as a coach:

"Rafa's always telling me to use my speed to run behind the defence if I want to assist or score goals. Ritchie gave me a great ball, and I ran behind the defence. It was a great finish."

He went on to say how important Benitez has been in the development of his career, and how he feels he has been integral in his improvement this season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I think with Rafa I have improved a lot. I've seen myself and a lot of people have also seen it. He's very important to me. I'm also listening to him. He's a good coach."