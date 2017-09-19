Soccer

£44m-Rated Atletico Bilbao Wonderkid and Liverpool Target Inaki Williams Flattered by Reds' Interest

an hour ago

Highly-rated Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has reportedly admitted he is flattered by interest from Liverpool, Dortmund and AC Milan.

The 23-year-old has been superb for Los Leones since graduating from Bilbao Athletic in 2014, and his dynamic performances lead the club to include a £44m release clause in his new contract.

Speaking to Sport Witness, Inaki Williams was reluctant to try and justify his price-tag, but appeared open to the idea of offers from other teams.

 He said; "I don't know what I'm worth, the president put that clause and what has to come will come."'


The former Pamplona youth player appeared in all 38 of Zurri-goriak's games last season bagging 5 goals, but admitted he was pleased to be linked with some of Europe's top clubs;

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

"That big teams are interested in you or you can see yourself linked to them, you like it, it's a sign that you're doing well."

Williams' current deal with Athletic Club Bilbao runs until June 2021. 

