Soccer

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Showing Ousmane Dembele Potentially Injured Before Getafe Clash Had Started

an hour ago

Footage has emerged showing that Ousmane Dembele may have been injured before the match against Getafe even kicked-off.

The French international hobbled off just 28 minutes into Barca's match against Getafe, and the club later released a statement saying he had travelled to Helsinki in Finland to undergo surgery to repair a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The 20-year-old recently joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £135.5m, however this injury is set to keep the forward out for up to four months.

There are many explanations as to why Dembele got injured, some are blaming the condition of the pitch, Barca's head coach Ernesto Valverde has blamed the Frenchman's inexperience saying that the movement he made was too quick for the muscle to handle. However, these explanations may not have been as significant as first though.

Fresh footage has now emerged showing Dembele clutching his left thigh during the pre-game warm up and just seconds before kick-off.

This begs the question did Dembele know he was carrying an injury prior to the match even starting? Or were Barca aware of the injury yet decided to play him anyway?

David Ramos/GettyImages

Regardless of the answer, Dembele is now set to miss four months of action, and as a result will miss valuable time building his partnership with fellow forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.


Despite the fact the second most expensive player of all time is now unavailable to play, Barca aren't short of options, with the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Aleix Vidal, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes all waiting for their chance to start for the Catalan giants.

