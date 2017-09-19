Christian Pulisic isn't the only 19-year-old American midfielder making waves in the Bundesliga.

U.S. midfield prospect Weston McKennie earned his first start for Schalke on Tuesday, getting the nod for a massive Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. McKennie had previously played for Schalke's first team this season, getting 25 minutes total in a pair of substitute appearances, but the midweek start against the league favorite is a leap to a new level for him.

The full debut is the culmination of a meteoric rise for the native Texan, who joined Schalke, along with fellow American teenagers Haji Wright and Nick Taitague last year. The trio has played for the club's U-19 team, with McKennie scoring four goals in the 2016-17 season.

McKennie rose through FC Dallas's academy, leaving for free after turning down a Homegrown Player offer to play in MLS when he signed with Schalke.

For more on McKennie, watch this highlight compilation made by Top Drawer Soccer:

Here are a few more facts about McKennie (from an interview with German outlet DW):

- He had committed to attend the University of Virginia before turning pro.

- His favorite NFL team is the Washington Redskins.

- His favorite soccer player is Francesco Totti.

- He made his Schalke first-team debut on May 20, 2017, playing 13 minutes vs. Ingolstadt.