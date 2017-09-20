Barcelona Ridiculed on Twitter Following Ridiculous Ousmane Dembele T-Shirt Stunt

Barcelona have been ridiculed on social media after their stars wore t-shirts showing solidarity with record signing Ousmane Dembele over his recent injury.

La Blaugrana's starting lineup were mocked on Twitter after they posed for photographs, before their 6-1 demolition of Eibar on Tuesday, bearing the slogan 'Courage Ousmane' on t-shirts.

Dembele, however, is only out for four months with a hamstring issue sustained during the 2-1 victory over Getafe last weekend, and football fans flocked to express their amazement, confusion and banter up over the over-the-top incident.

There were those who just outright mocked Barcelona's decision to stage such an unncessary ploy:

Barcelona players came out in these t-shirts last night. In memory of Ousmane Dembele, who sadly sustained a thigh injury last week. pic.twitter.com/7GdZCHd72A — Coral (@Coral) September 20, 2017

Just seen those "Courage Ousmane" shirts Barca wore yesterday. You'd think he suffered a life-altering injury 😂😂 — KR (@kartikr99) September 20, 2017

'Courage Ousmane' sounds like a pretty decent band name tbh 😂 pic.twitter.com/7WBSIL4j06 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 20, 2017

Ousmane Dembele may return to action before Christmas. Doesn't prevent him from getting a t-shirt tribute though. pic.twitter.com/7dgUwYEd0u — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 20, 2017

Imagine what they'll do when Messi gets a bit of man flu... pic.twitter.com/Lh8Va8Z0jF — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 20, 2017

The wonderkid forward was signed for a fee that could eventually be worth up to £135.5m, and the ex-Borussia Dortmund starlet was expected to be the long-term replacement for the departed Neymar.

Just three matches into his senior career at Nou Camp, however, Dembele was struck down with a tendon tear around his left hamstring and was forced from the field of play as a result.

The France international underwent successful surgery to correct the problem in Helsinki on Monday, and will not be fit to return to first-team action until the turn of the year at the earliest.

This isn't the first time football clubs have chosen to try and buoy their injured personnel with acts of unity, naturally.

Manchester City did likewise when midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury last December, while Manchester United stars wore t-shirts for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo after they sustained similar problems in April's Europa League semi-final.

Liverpool were also teased when their stars wore t-shirts supporting former striker Luis Suarez, who was handed an eight-match ban for supposedly racially abusing Patrice Evra back in late 2011.

