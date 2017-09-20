Bayern 'Reach Oral Agreement' With Coveted Schalke Star Regarding Free Transfer Next Summer

Leon Goretzka is reportedly set to join Bayern Munich next summer after the German giants reached an "oral agreement" with Schalke for his services.

The claim comes from German news outlet AZ, who have reported that the 22-year-old will move to the Allianz Arena on a free transfer next July when his Schalke contract ends.

Bayern are determined to put a deal in place for Goretzka's signature ahead of the January transfer window, with the midfielder being able to begin talks with foreign clubs over a transfer a very real possibility.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, Premier League side Arsenal and Serie A club AC Milan are all said to have expressed an interest in Goretzka in the past, and Bayern will want to beat all rivals to the punch for the talented Germany international.

Schalke are believed to have made a last-ditch offer to Goretzka to keep him in Gelsenkirchen beyond this season, with former manager Christian Heidl apparently telling the press that a new £8.5m-a-season contract had been put forward to the club's star man,

The ex-Bochum youth product will, however, more than likely leave and chance his hand at forcing his way into the Bayern starting lineup.

Leon Goretzka vs Corentin Tolisso -- Who would you prefer in your midfield? pic.twitter.com/VAmXtTcObB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 19, 2017

That could prove to be a difficult task given the talents already on show within Die Roten's senior set up, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Sebastien Rudy and Corentin Tolisso already vying for a centre midfield berth under current boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Goretzka has made 124 appearances in all competitions for Schalke since he completed a £3m switch to the club in July 2013, and has turned out on six occasions already this term.

The 6'2 tall midfielder helped Germany lift the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia during the summer, and will hope to force his way into contention for a place in Joachim Low's squad for the 2018 World Cup in the same nation in under a year's time.

