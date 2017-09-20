Ernesto Valverde Claims Win Over 'Brave' Eibar Was More Difficult Than 6-1 Scoreline Suggests

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has suggested that Eibar were not as easy to beat as the scoreline may have made people believe following Tuesday night's 6-1 victory.

Lionel Messi scored four on the night to take his La Liga tally for the season to nine goals in just five games and 300 overall at Camp Nou for his career as a whole. Paulinho also scored again, while Denis Suarez got in on the action too.

But speaking after the game, Valverde made sure he praised 'brave' Eibar.

"Eibar are a brave team," the coach is quoted as saying by Marca.

"If you look at the score after the game, it seems we've won easily but that wasn't the case. They often put us in a tight spot."

David Ramos/GettyImages

On the subject of Messi and his performance, Valverde added, "He is the most intelligent player that I have ever seen on a football pitch. You don't know how, but he just appears."

Yet despite the big win, it wasn't a good night for everyone in Barcelona colours, particularly Gerard Deulofeu as he tries to re-establish himself in the team following his return to Camp Nou in summer.

🔊 Denis: "They are three important points after a great game. At first it was tough but then we found space" #BarçaEibar #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/706Ir9AZFy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 19, 2017

"He and Aleix [Vidal] are wide players and they have to help us now and throughout the year. Denis [Suarez] has gained confidence, Deulofeu can and can also score as well."

Having scored for the second successive game, Paulinho is happy with how things are going in Spain - the Brazilian's €40m from Guangzhou Evergrande was initially criticised.

"I am happy with the affection everyone is showing me but the only way to respond to that is by playing well and helping my teammates in order to reach our objectives," he told Marca.