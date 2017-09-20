Ex-Spurs Boss Warns Harry Kane Could Leave Club if They Fail to Win Trophies This Season

Harry Kane may look to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season if the north London club don't win at least one trophy.

That is the verdict of Tim Sherwood, who proclaimed that the red hot striker would not be around at Spurs much longer if Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to land any silverware this term.

The ex-Tottenham boss stated his belief that Kane would start seeing the mammoth wages on offer at the world's biggest clubs, as well the chance to win titles on a consistent basis, as he explained his opinion to Sky Sports.

Sherwood said: "There's only so much loyalty someone can show. Tottenham have been a great club for Harry and he's been paying them back tenfold. He's been outstanding over the last couple of seasons, he grew up a stone's throw from the ground and the kid loves the club.

"But that only lasts a certain amount of time. Then he starts seeing the pound signs and sees the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or - dare I say it - Manchester United - and then your head gets turned.

"The only way they can keep him is to win something this year. That something might not be the Carabao Cup, it might have to be the league or the FA Cup."

Sherwood's comments were backed up by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who also speculated that Kane's advisers and close friends would start whispering in his ear over the riches on offer elsewhere if Spurs didn't make the step up and win trophies soon.

He added: "What they don't want to do is get Kane into a position where he's got no choice but to kick on, simply because that's what he wants to do.

"We've seen him do interviews where he says he wants to play in the Champions League regularly and be winning it, and win the Ballon d'Or. He's a very ambitious player.

"If Daniel Levy isn't going to throw that kind of money their way... and I don't want it to seem to be all about money but it does massively help.

"It doesn't make sense and if I was in his shoes, then I would be loyal to Spurs right now, but you cannot tell me that people are not in his ear.

"He's probably under pressure all the time simply because of what he is capable of earning right now."