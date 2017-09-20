Soccer

Atletico Madrid's New Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to Host 2019 UCL Final

Atletico Madrid's newly-minted Wanda Metropolitano Stadium has been chosen to host the 2019 Champions League final by UEFA at their Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on Wednesday.

The club's new grounds were only opened on Saturday, but they're already set to host the biggest match next season has to offer.

The Metropolitano, built on the site of the former Estadio Olimpico de Madrid, replaced the Vincente Calderon as the home of the Rojiblancos and saw off competition from the Olympic Stadium in Baku for the honour.

Atletico Madrid/Alberto Moreno
Atletico Madrid's New Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano
The Baku venue will instead host the Europa League final next year, while the UEFA Super Cup will be held at Besiktas' Vodafone Park.

"The Wanda Metropolitano will host the 2019 Champions League final. Our new stadium has been chosen by UEFA to host the decisive game in the biggest continental competition next season," Atletico said in a statement.

"It will be the first big international final held at our stadium, which opened on Sept. 16 last in a La Liga game of Atletico against Malaga [1-0]. Atletico Madrid are proud that UEFA trusts in our facilities for the biggest game in the Champions League."

