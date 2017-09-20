Inter Milan Chief Claims Man Utd Never Made Offer for Rumoured Transfer Target Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio says the club never received a transfer bid from Manchester United for winger Ivan Perisic.





The Red Devils were rumoured to be interested in the Croatia international throughout the summer but a deal failed to materialise, with Perisic instead playing a main role in Inter's positive start to the season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite United being heavily linked with a move away, Perisic stayed at the San Siro and Ausilio has revealed he never entertained a potential bid from Jose Mourinho's side.





He told Premium Sport, as quoted by Sempre Inter: “He already had a contract, we never declined any offer from Manchester United but instead we worked to convince him to stay and that our project could be as winning as the one with Manchester.





"He never felt far removed from us, and the renewal is a consequence of this. He didn’t ask for a minimum release fee clause, and so we are happy.”

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Perisic was in fine form for Inter last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing a further eight assists in 36 Serie A games, and was a target for United who wanted to sign another winger during the summer.





However, the former Borussia Dortmund forward remained in Italy and already has three league strikes this season, with Inter currently top of Serie A.

The 28-year-old played in the Nerazzurri's most recent league triumph, a 2-0 win at Crotone on Saturday, while United are joint-top of the Premier League thanks to five consecutive victories.