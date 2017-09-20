Jurgen Klopp Rues Missed Chances After Liverpool Slump to 2-0 Defeat at Leicester

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was something approaching despondent, after watching his Reds side dominate a first half, before slumping to a 2-0 defeat at Craig Shakespeare's Leicester on Tuesday night.

The much-rotated Reds fell behind to a Shinji Okazaki goal, following some (you guessed it) sloppy defensive play from a set piece, before a bolt from the blue from Islam Slimani put the tie to bed.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“It’s actually easy to explain,” Klopp said in his post-match interview. “We played really good football in the first half, we should have decided the game early. We had big chances.

“[But] football is a 90-minute game. It’s a second ball after a corner, and a throw-in again – I’m sick of goals like this to be honest, it’s unbelievable.

“You need to stay concentrated to the end, they scored too easy. The first goal, we don’t push up together, I can’t say it 1 time, 1,000 times or whatever, it’s not nice to concede these goals and today it’s again because of this.”

Four games without a win? Klopp is FINE. pic.twitter.com/ovlvhnsSuj — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) September 19, 2017

After failing to sign a central defender in summer, and seeing questions raised on a near-constant basis about his current options, Klopp has been keen to avoid criticising his defenders, and claimed that there were no better options available, compared to what he has right now.

Klopp and the Reds will now turn their attentions to returning to the King Power on Saturday, as they look to revitalise their early season form, before a Champions league trip in a week's time.