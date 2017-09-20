Soccer

Lazio Star's Agent and Ex-Chelsea Striker Claims His Client Is Being Looked at by Host of Clubs

an hour ago

SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić has attracted interest from clubs in Manchester, Milan, and Madrid. The 22-year-old's agent, former Chelsea striker Mateja Kežman, confirmed that the Serbian powerhouse could leave Rome next summer, according to the Mirror.


Born in Lleida, Spain, the Serbian U21 international has been one of Lazio's star players since arriving in 2015. Milinković-Savić moved to the Stadio Olimpico for £16m, ending a one-year spell with Belgian side KRC Genk.

"There’s been a lot of interest from several clubs, such as those in Madrid, Manchester and Milan," Kežman said. "But he wants to be happy, to play to keep growing and become one of the best in his role.


"It’s difficult to see him away from Lazio, where he has started the season very well, but I can’t rule out him leaving.

"If Milinković-Savić keeps this up, there will be plenty of contact from different clubs, like there was [in the summer]," he added. "We’ll see what happens but, for now, what matters is that he’s growing under [Simone] Inzaghi, who’s a great coach.

"Right now, Milinković-Savić is happy to continue his adventure in Rome with Lazio."


The midfielder is under contract at Lazio until 2022, signing a recent extension in April. Having lost three key players this summer in Keita Baldé, Lucas Biglia and Wesley Hoedt, Lazio will not be keen on the idea of losing Milinković-Savić in 2018.

