How to Watch West Brom vs. Manchester City: EFL Cup Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Manchester City travels to The Hawthorns on Wednesday to face West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Hobbled star Ilkay Gundogan, who is returning from a knee injury, is expected to make his first start of the season, and captain Vincent Kompany could also return to the squad as well after being sidelined last month due to a calf injury. Yaya Toure and Fabian Delph are also slated to make their first appearances of the season.

After an impressive 6-0 victory over Watford on Saturday, City remains tied with rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's side has been in excellent form this season, remaining undefeated while outscoring their last three opponents 15-0.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

