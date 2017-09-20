Mexican national team stars Miguel Layún and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez launched a #YoXMéxico campaign on Wednesday in order to help those who were most affected by Tuesday's devastating earthquake, which has already claimed more than 200 lives in and around Mexico City.

"To be so far away from México and witness so much suffering is very hurtful," Hernandez said in a video posted via his and Layun's social media accounts, "And we know that many see us a source of inspiration, but in this case, what has really inspired us is to see millions of Mexicans in the street and help each other, without asking for anything in return."

Es momento de ayudar, me gustaría anunciar la iniciativa @YoXMex. Sólo juntos podremos salir adelante. Dona aquí https://t.co/4DIWTjQqpW pic.twitter.com/Y1s4ZHbhj9 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) September 20, 2017

The platform is crowd sourcing a campaign with a goal of $200,000, aiming to be distributed to the most impactful organizations across Mexico.

"Any donation is important, let’s help the best of Mexico: Mexicans," explained Layún, who plays for FC Porto in Portugal. "It doesn't matter if you are national, international, live in the U.S. or anywhere else."

Added Chicharito, who organized the projected from his home in London, where he now plays for West Ham: "It goes without saying, we will start off by doing our own donation to launch the initiative and we invite you to do the same."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has collected almost $20,000 and is on its way on achieving the target.

The link to make a donation can be found here.

A number of soccer stars, clubs and athletes from around the world have voiced their support for Mexico, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Un abrazo muy fuerte y solidario para Mexico pic.twitter.com/Jr9FBdEI95 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 20, 2017

With soccer clearly not a top priority, this week's Copa MX round of 16 matches, slated for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, were postponed. There has not yet been a decision about the full slate of this weekend's Liga MX matches, but the Clasico Nacional between America and Chivas, scheduled for Saturday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, has been postponed.

Elsewhere around the world, Real Madrid is slated to hold a moment of silence before its match Wednesday against Real Betis, which features Mexico international Andres Guardado.