Number of Premier League Giants Are Reportedly Interested in Signing Schalke Star

A number of top Premier clubs are interested in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga club.





Sport Bild have reported that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the 22-year-old.





Bayern Munich are believed to be favourites to secure his signature, however, after reports claimed they had agreed a deal with the player in May.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

But now Barcelona have intervened, and are attempting to persuade Goretzka to consider a move to Catalonia.





There is also interest from the four aforementioned English clubs, although he is expected to make a decision between one of Bayern and Barcelona.





Barcelona are reportedly searching for a new creative midfielder, with Andres Iniesta approaching his 34th birthday and Ivan Rakitic his 30th.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Goretzka could be signed on a free transfer if his contract is run down, but Schalke have reportedly offered him a new five-year deal, worth €10m per year.





"I'd like to think that by the winter break we will have clarity," Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel has said.

The Germany international was at the centre of incessant speculation over the summer, and was forced to deny claims that he had agreed a deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

"Honestly, it is really getting on my nerves," he said, quoted by ESPN. "I can see why it interests people but I can only repeat once again, there's nothing new to report with Munich. I have clearly denied there is an agreement in place -- with any club. I can promise you this is the case."