Pundit Claims Liverpool 'No Different' Under Klopp's Command Than They Were Under Rodgers'

Writing in his article in The Sun, Newcastle United legend and TV pundit Alan Shearer believes that Liverpool have not made any fresh steps to becoming a domestic force since the departure of Brendan Rodgers, claiming that the Merseysiders are in-fact 'no different' under Jurgen Klopp's command.

Within the last three competitive games in particular, the German boss has been left more than red faced in the post match interviews as a result of his squad's lack of offensive and most notably defensive endeavours, a shortcoming in Liverpool's game which Shearer has branded as 'not so clever'.

The Reds were left at the mercy of Leicester City in third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, falling victim to a sobering 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium, as Craig Shakespeare's Foxes marched onward into the last 16 of the competition.

Shearer remarked: "Yes, he got them back into the Champions League with last season’s fourth place, which will have bought him plenty of boardroom bonus points.

"The truth, however, is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers. Brilliant going forward but not so clever at the back.





"Indeed, when they nearly won the league in 2013-14 under Rodgers, they scored 101 goals - the third-highest total in Premier League history.

"Manchester City scored one more and beat them to the title by two points. But it was mainly down to the fact Liverpool’s prowess in attack was not matched by their defending.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"They conceded 50 goals that season — more than anyone else in the top five."

Being breached from set pieces is becoming an unwelcome occurrence for Liverpool and against Leicester they went behind because they couldn't clear their area properly following a corner, gifting Shinji Okazaki the opportunity to slot the ball home past Danny Ward, if not for a fortuitous deflection off of Ben Woodburn.

Lacklustre in the attacking third, Liverpool were left to rue the chances they missed, particularly in the first 45 minutes, meaning that Klopp and co. have an extensive job on their hands if they're to galvanise the squad at Melwood after suffering yet another deflating defeat.