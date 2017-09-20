These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Real Madrid hosts Real Betis on Wednesday night at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for a La Liga clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins the team after a five-game suspension. This will be his first La Liga game of the season. Real Madrid looks to close the gap on Barcelona after they won 6–1 over Eibar on Tuesday night.

Real Betis is coming off a 2–1 victory over Deportivo on Saturday in Seville.

Here's how to watch the game:

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.