How to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Betis online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info
Real Madrid hosts Real Betis on Wednesday night at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for a La Liga clash.
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins the team after a five-game suspension. This will be his first La Liga game of the season. Real Madrid looks to close the gap on Barcelona after they won 6–1 over Eibar on Tuesday night.
Real Betis is coming off a 2–1 victory over Deportivo on Saturday in Seville.
Here's how to watch the game:
Game time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: beIN Sports
Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.