Soccer

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Betis online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
25 minutes ago

Real Madrid hosts Real Betis on Wednesday night at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for a La Liga clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins the team after a five-game suspension. This will be his first La Liga game of the season. Real Madrid looks to close the gap on Barcelona after they won 6–1 over Eibar on Tuesday night.

Real Betis is coming off a 2–1 victory over Deportivo on Saturday in Seville.

Here's how to watch the game:

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters