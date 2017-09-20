There Can Be Only One: Neymar Demanding PSG Sell Edinson Cavanvi as Feud Drags On

Neymar want Paris Saint-Germain to sell striker Edinson Cavani after the pair's recent disagreement over a penalty.

Cavani took a spot-kick during the 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday, which he missed, after Neymar appeared to tell the Uruguay international that he wanted to score from 12 yards.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The attacking duo reportedly had to be separated in the changing room following the victory, during which there was also a disagreement over a free-kick, and Sport believe Neymar has already had enough of his South American teammate.

Neymar, brought in by PSG from Barcelona during the summer for a world record £198m transfer fee, has told the club's owner Nasser Al-Khalifi that the relationship between himself and Cavani is “broken” and that playing together is “totally impossible”.

It is thought Neymar wants Cavani offloaded during the January transfer window despite the former Napoli striker starting the season in fine form, already netting seven times in just six Ligue 1 appearances.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Cavani dismissed Neymar when approached about the penalty before seeing his effort rocket off the crossbar and the two had to be separated by Thiago Silva and Marquinhos after the match.

The tension between Neymar and Cavani has overshadowed PSG's positive start to the season, with the French giants winning all eight of their games so far.

With the addition of Kylian Mbappe, the front three is expected to perform well in the Champions League, a competition PSG have struggled to assert themselves in during recent seasons.

Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe have already contributed heavily to the 21 Ligue 1 goals scored by PSG so far this season, while they all got on the scoresheet in their opening Champions League fixture against Celtic.