Tony Pulis Happy That West Brom Were Not Bullied Into Selling Jonny Evans to Man City

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is happy that Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans is still plying his trade at the Hawthorns after the ex-Manchester United star attracted interest from Pep Guardiola's City, according to the Daily Star.

It is understood that West Brom rejected offers of £18m and £25m for their star defender, with Manchester City believed to be one of the clubs prepared to pay more than triple the fee West Brom signed Evans for in 2015.

If Jonny Evans is worth £35m, Lewis Dunk is genuinely going to be worth £40m #BHAFC — Matthew C (@mattsupnorth) September 10, 2017

"He’s a top player and he’s remained a West Brom player thank goodness. We move on with it now and we’ll march forward," Pulis said. "He’s always technically been a good centre-half but he’s become a better defender and the responsibly now of being captain will take him on again.





"He picks up one or two injuries but he is a fit lad and Jonny has got a lot more in the tank. He’s a lad who could play well into his 30s."

West Brom host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before travelling to north London to face Arsenal on September 25. Currently occupying 10th place in the league table, with two wins, two draws and a loss to their name, Evans' return to the squad will be a huge boost for West Brom.