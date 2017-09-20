VIDEO: Group of Tottenham Fans Create an Incredibly Cringeworthy Lion King Parody Song

Tottenham fans aren't the most loved supporters in the Premier League and, with videos like this, it's easy to see why.

After the 'One Club' song from three or four years ago, a band of Spurs followers have decided to make a tune in resemblance to a ditty from the classic Disney animation, The Lion King. And it does not make for good viewing for the self-respecting Tottenham fans out there.

Tottenham For Life: 🎥 genius from Jessie Barnett on Vimeo https://t.co/8PuWZ2hiSn pic.twitter.com/5yntxsQxs5 — Tottenham Hotspur-US (@Spurs_US) September 19, 2017

From the echoed backing vocals of 'Wanyama' to the recreation of Simba's baptism from the 1994 flick, it makes for a pretty shocking video, and Twitter users were pretty quick to point it the video's many flaws.

This is why Americans should be banned from football — Ewan Richards (@ewrichards12321) September 19, 2017

Tottenham fans will be hoping their side can pick up their form over the next few weeks to help them forget about this absolute travesty of a video.

After a frustrating goalless draw with Swansea and a slender 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Barnsley, Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to West Ham on Saturday looking to gain ground on the Premier League's frontrunners.