Watford Announce New 4-Year Deal for Austrian International Defender Sebastian Prodl

Watford have announced the signing of Austrian international Sebastian Prodl to a new four-year contract.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "The Hornets are pleased to confirm that defender Sebastian Prödl has signed a new contract with the club.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"Austrian international Prödl, who joined the Hornets from Werder Bremen in 2015, has agreed a new four-year deal at Vicarage Road."

Prodl has been at Vicarage Road for the last two seasons and has made 61 total appearances for the Hornets, scoring three goals as well.

4⃣ | That's right #watfordfc fans, Sebastian Prödl has signed a new four-year deal with the Hornets!



➡ https://t.co/wyM9totF6K pic.twitter.com/t4OhZuGlDh — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) September 20, 2017

He was the club's Player of the Season last term following a very consistent and solid campaign.

The team, meanwhile, are doing quite well under new boss Marco Silva, having accrued eight points so far this season. They look set to remain in the Premier League, based on the account they've given of themselves so far.

And of course, Prodl will be at the heart of it all, given his influence in the side.