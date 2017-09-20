Soccer

Watford Announce New 4-Year Deal for Austrian International Defender Sebastian Prodl

20 minutes ago

Watford have announced the signing of Austrian international Sebastian Prodl to a new four-year contract.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "The Hornets are pleased to confirm that defender Sebastian Prödl has signed a new contract with the club.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

"Austrian international Prödl, who joined the Hornets from Werder Bremen in 2015, has agreed a new four-year deal at Vicarage Road."

Prodl has been at Vicarage Road for the last two seasons and has made 61 total appearances for the Hornets, scoring three goals as well. 

He was the club's Player of the Season last term following a very consistent and solid campaign.

The team, meanwhile, are doing quite well under new boss Marco Silva, having accrued eight points so far this season. They look set to remain in the Premier League, based on the account they've given of themselves so far. 

And of course, Prodl will be at the heart of it all, given his influence in the side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters