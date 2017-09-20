Wayne Rooney Urges Ronald Koeman to Play Him in Carabao Cup Tie Against Sunderland

Wayne Rooney has put a bit of pressure on Everton boss Ronald Koeman, having begged the Dutchman to field him in the Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland on Wednesday, per the Daily Mail.

It was expected that the former Manchester United captain would be given a rest during midweek, as he has appeared in all 10 of the Toffees' matches so far this season, playing 868 minutes from a possible 900.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rooney was slapped with a two-year driving ban, as well as an order to complete 100 hours of community service, after pleading guilty to drink driving in front of a Stockport Magistrate.

The player also issued a statement of apology following the court's decision. The statement was also published on his official website.

“I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit," he said. "It was completely wrong."

Anthony Devlin/GettyImages

Despite his off-field troubles, Rooney is said to be focused on playing football and trained at Finch Farm on Tuesday, after which he expressed a desire to play against Sunderland in the League Cup.





Koeman is now faced with the dilemma of giving Rooney the playing time he wants or benching him in favour of giving other less-used players minutes.

The manager has spoken to the 31-year-old regarding his recent behaviour, but has declined to speak publicly about it and did not hold a pre-match press conference this week. The player was also fined two weeks' pay, which amounts to £300,000.