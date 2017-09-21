Agent of Santos Star Lucas Lima Claims Manchester United Keeping Tabs on His Client

Manchester United have been listed as one of the clubs interested in getting Brazilian star Lucas Lima on their books.

According to the player's agent, United are among a few big clubs chasing his client, with Barcelona also having shown intentions during the transfer window.

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

"Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him," Badia told Haberturk (H/T Metro). "I think we would be well suited to the Serie A, but we will see.

"His contract ends on 31 December and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do. Crystal Palace made a €15m offer while Fenerbahce made a €20m bid, but for some reason neither has been accepted."

Thursday's top transfer rumours:



Edinson Cavani ➡️ Real Madrid Lucas Lima ➡️ Man United

Raheem Sterling ➡️ Arsenalhttps://t.co/zoQjow85VU pic.twitter.com/W8pZvSkKOL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2017

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder will be out of contract at Santos in December and will be free to join another club for the second half of the season in Europe.

Despite the likes of Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce making offers for Lima during the summer, the Red Devils did not make any advances; possibly due to their preference for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

But with the player recently signing a new deal at the Serie A club, Jose Mourinho could make a serious offer for Lima during the winter transfer window.

Santos were able to thwart Barcelona's interest during the summer, and Lima - who would have certainly made great financial strides if he'd moved to the Camp Nou - claims to be happy where he is, as it's not just about money for him.

"I want to continue in the Brazilian national team, to win titles, to have the affection of the fans," he said in June. "I'll think about the money, of course, but it's not my first thought."