Racing Club de Avellaneda and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista may need to add a new man, or kid, to their rosters.

The best video to emerge from Wednesday's match at Copa Sudamericana isn't footage from the pitch. Journalist Gabriel Carneiro happened to be filming kids playing a pickup match at the game when he caught an incredible moment on tape.

Quando alguém te disser que não gosta de futebol, mostre esse vídeo! pic.twitter.com/WXVpZvOckU — Gabriel Carneiro (@gabe_carneiro) September 21, 2017

The video shows a group of kids playing, including one boy on crutches who is missing his right leg.

He gets the ball, makes an impressive move to the left and then shoots the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.

Someone get this boy a jersey. Cheers to Carneiro for capturing a moment that should bring you a smile.