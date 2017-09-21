​Arsenal Defender Hector Bellerin Posts Hilarious Tweet Following Jack Wilshere's Comeback

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin welcomed teammate Jack Wilshere back to the starting XI with a Twitter post regarding the Spaniard's nighttime activities.

The England international was named in the Gunners' opening line-up for the first time since May 2016 during the north Londeners' 1-0 Carabao Cup win over League One side Doncaster Rovers after returning from a year-long loan spell at Bournemouth.

Wednesday night's victory was the first time the 25-year-old, who is now within the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, had lasted a full 90 minutes since September 2014, following his continuous plague of injuries.

It seems, however, that it was not just the Arsenal faithful who were glad to see the midfielder return to starting action, with right-back Bellerin responding to Arsenal chief photographer Stuart MacFarlane's tweet stating he will be have Wilshere close to him while he sleeps.

The Stevenage-born ball-winner certainly showed Arsene Wenger what he had been missing during the Gunners' safe passage through to the Carabao Cup fourth round, and may well have given the French manager a selection headache ahead of the north Londeners' Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday.