Arsenal & Man City Set to Restart Talks for Alexis Sanchez & Raheem Sterling Transfer Swap

The deadline day saga which saw Arsenal and Manchester City in discussions for a swap deal which involved Raheem Sterling and Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set to rear its head again as the Gunners have reportedly looked to make another move for City's Sterling in January.





Arsenal ultimately pulled out of the transfer swap deal as they were unable to line up a suitable replacement for Sanchez - following a failed £90m bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar - but with Arsene Wenger said to be a keen admirer of the English forward the move could be back on again in the winter.

Getty Images/GettyImages

A deal involving Sterling could hold the key to Sanchez's future as Wenger could then be prepared to sanction a transfer for the Chilean star to recoup some money before he becomes a free agent in the summer, as per the Mirror.





29-year-old Sanchez is understood to also have been the subject of interest from the likes of Real Madrid and could receive offers in January for his services, however City are confident of getting him next summer for free and as such it remains to be seen whether they would enter the fray in January.

This would have knock-on effects for Arsenal's pursuit of Sterling, who according to City boss Pep Guardiola was never for sale and it was Arsenal who had asked for him to be part of the deal.





Sterling - who will have two-years remaining on his contract next summer - has impressed so far this campaign by scoring in all of his four league appearances, whilst Sanchez has continued to struggle in his search for consistent form since his return from injury.

It will no doubt continue to be a transfer saga webbed in rivalry and politics as the Premier League rivals both fight to land their targets in the best deal possible.